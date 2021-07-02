Tropical storm Elsa moves rapidly towards Lesser Antilles

The newly-formed tropical storm Elsa was located approximately 965 km east-southeast of the Windward Islands, reported the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) in its latest update on Thursday.

Elsa is going moving towards the west near 44 km/hr. Maximum sustained winds are 75 km/hr with higher gusts.

TTMS projected Elsa will move quickly across portions of the Windward Islands and the southern Leeward Islands, north of Trinidad and Tobago, on Friday.

Feeder band activity will likely produce periods of rain/showers and isolated thunderstorm activity with possible gusty winds on Friday into Saturday over Trinidad and Tobago.

Agitated seas can be expected during this period, especially

near Tobago.

For now, the storm has not placed a direct threat on TT, but a tropical storm warning is in effect for Guadeloupe, and warnings for St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia, Barbados and Martinique, while Grenada and its dependencies have been placed under a tropical storm watch.