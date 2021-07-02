Tobago's covid19 death toll now 27

A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine, used to test covid19 samples.

Tobago’s death toll from covid19 now stands at 27.

In a statement on Friday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said the victim was a 78-year-old man with comorbidities.

It also reported 41 new cases of the virus, bringing the number of active cases on the island to 123.

Twenty-one patients are in state isolation, 93 are in home isolation and eight in step-down facilities.

Seven people have been discharged.

To date, the division said 8,005 people have been tested for the virus. Of that number, 745 tested positive.

The division said 9,818 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 5,384 have received their second dose.