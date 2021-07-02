Thanks for the upgrade, WASA

Minister in the Ministry of Housing Adrian Leonce -

THE EDITOR: Laventille – usually considered a forgotten place, foreshadowed by plodding developments, sensationalised for errancy and internecine conflict, and intoned sententiously – has always risen from obscurity.

Laventille stands tall, overseeing our nation's capital city. Greatness lies within. Diligent men and women have been invariably present and sacrificially seeing to bolstering our communities.

I commend the Member of Parliament for Laventille East/Morvant, Minister in the Ministry of Housing Adrian Leonce; Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales and key stakeholders for their continued commitment and activism despite the challenges.

It is refreshing to see the commencement of the refurbishment process at the Morvant booster station that will benefit 39,000 residents for an improved water supply. The upgrade is welcomed. Thank you for always noting the needs of the community and having lobbied tirelessly.

The assiduous efforts put forward by this Government are deeply appreciated.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain