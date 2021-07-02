TCL donates 30,000 N95 face masks to frontline health workers

Three of the country's frontline workers. Angelo Marcelle

Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) has donated 30,000 N95 face masks to the Minister of Health for use by frontline workers in the health sector.

In a release TCL’s general manager Guillermo Rojo praised the minister, Terrence Deyalsingh, and all health care workers for their persistent efforts to contain the spread of covid19.

He said, "We are convinced that it is because of your relentless mindset and strict measures that there have been tremendous strides against this pandemic, as evident by the declining number of daily cases."

From the beginning of the pandemic, TCL said, it recognised the important role it has to play in the fight against the virus.

“From the outset, CEMEX (a global building materials industry with 70 per cent shares in TCL) and TCL have been engaging in several initiatives targeting its employee base, fenceline and national communities.

It said the company had suffered significant losses as a result of the restrictions imposed to safeguard lives, but believes that "it is particularly at times like these that all must come together to help rebuild a stronger economy. As a demonstration of this, TCL announced last month that it would hold its cement prices."

TCL also wished to recognise "the ongoing efforts of the hard-working and at-risk frontline workers in their respective fields and hopes that the company's latest contribution of masks will be of optimum safety benefit to those in the health sector.”