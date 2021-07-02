Suicide suspected in Morvant woman’s death

POLICE suspect death by suicide to be the cause of death of a 29-year-old Morvant woman.

Police reports said around 9.30 pm on Thursday, the common-law husband of Shannon Whyte found her submerged in a barrel of water at their home at Mon Repos.

Police said a gun was found nearby. Preliminary reports did not say whether it was used in the death.

Whyte was a former classified clerk at Newsday. Investigations are continuing.