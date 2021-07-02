Storm watch discontinued for Barbados

THE tropical storm warning for Barbados has been discontinued. In addition, the hurricane warning for St Vincent and the Grenadines has been downgraded to a tropical storm warning.

The passage of Hurricane Elsa through the Windward Islands on Friday caused heavy rain and flooding in both countries, with house roofs blown off and trees falling in Barbados.

Barbados was also under hurricane warning early on Friday morning but it was subsequently downgraded to a tropical storm warning.

And in an update on Friday afternoon, its Met Office said the warning had been discontinued. The flash flood alert was also discontinued.

It said, "The eye and hurricane-force winds associated with Hurricane Elsa have progressed westward into the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm force winds across the island have abated enough to warrant the discontinuation of the Tropical Storm Warning from 1.30 pm Friday, July 2."

But it warned, "This discontinuation is not an all-clear. Please await the all-clear to be issued by the Department of Emergency Management."

The Vincentian Met Office said, "Sustained surface winds between 56-89 km/hr with higher gusts are expected to spread across St Vincent and the Grenadines into the evening with light rain and pockets of intense showers and thunderstorm activity.

"Rainfall accumulations of at least three to six inches are possible with isolated higher amounts by tonight."