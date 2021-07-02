Robinson-Regis invites amendments to Tobago bill

Camille Robinson-Regis -

LEADER of Government Business in the House of Representatives Camille Robinson-Regis said the joint select committee (JSC) on the Tobago Self Government Bill 2020 is inviting citizens who want to suggest changes to the bill to submit their suggestions to the JSC within the next two weeks.

In a statement on Thursday, Robinson-Regis said, "“Now that the bills have been fully ventilated before all of TT and there is a clear understanding of what is proposed to accord self-government to Tobago through the requisite parliamentary majority, as Leader of the House and the member who chaired the committee, I am again inviting citizens who may wish to suggest amendments to do so within the coming two weeks."

Robinson-Regis said those interested should send their comments to tobagoselfgov@ttparliament.org. The deadline to submit amendments to the bill is July 15.

She said these will be considered in the committee of the whole (which comprises all 41 MPs in the House).

Robinson-Regis said at the committee's last meeting on June 4, the leaders of Tobago's political parties were invited to make submissions on the bill. She said by that time, several rounds of consultation had taken place with Tobago, and submissions were made and subsequently analysed by legal and subject matter experts. She said the leaders at the meeting asked for more time to meaningfully comment on the bill.

Robinson-Regis said she invited them to submit their proposals for amendments if they wished to the JSC's secretariat.

To date, Robinson-Regis said proposals were received from Unity of the People leader Nickocy Phillips, former Tobago House of Assembly (THA) chief secretary Hochoy Charles and PDP deputy leader Farley Augustine.

Charles and Augustine's proposals, she said, came in the form of a joint communique on June 28 to all 41 MPs.

Robinson-Regis said the Tobago Self Government Bill 2020 and Tobago Island Government Bill 2021 were still at the early stages of the legislative process and "there was ample opportunity for the receipt of amendments to the proposals."

On Friday, Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh, one of three opposition members on the JSC, questioned the reasons for the two-week extension for for amendments to the Tobago Self Government Bill 2020.

"This is not a one-way street. Again, the Government continues to behave as if we are in charge." Reiterating the Opposition's view that more consultation was needed on the bill, Indarsingh said, "There must be a consensus-building approach too."