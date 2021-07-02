Ramdial: UNC missed chance to be viable in Tobago

Ramona Ramdial -

FORMER Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial said the Opposition missed a golden opportunity to make itself viable in Tobago by failing to support the Tobago autonomy bills.

Notwithstanding dissenting voices including independent voices from Tobago, Ramdial said she still believes it was the best version of Tobago self-government one can get.

She said three years of consultation with input sourced from every possible stakeholder, academia and exploration of different models of governance gives rise to her belief.

On Tuesday, the Opposition walked out of the Parliament in protest of extending speaking time for the Prime Minister. They failed to return to the Parliament the next day to vote on the bills which required a special majority.

The bills are the Constitution Amendment Bill for Tobago Self Government and the companion bill, to establish the Tobago Island Council.

While self-government for Tobago will be put on hold temporarily, Rowley said it is not dead.

Weighing in on the turn of events, Ramdial who was one of three Opposition members when it was sent to the joint select committee over a three-year period, said she was disappointed with Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s decision.

In an interview with the Newsday, Ramdial, noting that the United National Congress (UNC) has been trying to get a foot-hold in Tobago politics, said, “Had they supported the bills it would have helped politically.

“They had nothing to lose and everything to gain in supporting these bills.”

She said the People’s National Movement (PNM) Government has been losing ground in Tobago as evidenced by the last deadlocked Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections. Ramdial said she did not believe Government really wanted the bills passed.

“I really think the Government did not want the bills to be passed and they just brought it at this time because of the impending THA election which is going to happen in a few weeks-time because of the deadlock in Tobago.

“They really brought it to mamaguy people to say: ‘Well look, we serious about Tobago self-government and the Opposition did not support it.’

“So, the Opposition carries the blame again in this instance and that is why I advised my leader last year at the end of the JSC, we should support the bills because we had nothing to lose.

“The bills are very good bills having worked on them for three years. It is the best version of Tobago self-government one can get.

“This was no PNM bill and it was no UNC bill. We politicians did not have any input in this bill.

“Our role was to guide and to ensure that the voices of Tobago were taken into consideration.”

Considering the criticisms against the legislation, she agreed, “no bill is perfect and some people will have issues, but those issues with the bill can be ironed out.

“Amendments can be brought later on to fix what ever hiccups there are, because you would not know how well the legislation works until you proclaim it and start implementing it.

“So that is the basis on which I felt so strongly about it and why I felt so disappointed in my political leader, because I am still a UNC. I don’t intend to leave the party.”