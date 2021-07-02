PM praises role of police during pandemic

The Prime Minister, second from right, cuts the ribbon at the opening of the new Carenage Police Station, Western Main Road, Carenage on Thursday. Also pictured are, from left, Udecott CEO Tamica Charles-Phillips, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

The Prime Minister has recognised the front-line role of the police during the pandemic and paid tribute to the 12 officers who have died from covid19 to date.

Speaking at the opening of the Carenage Police Station on Wednesday, to an audience which included several members of the police executive team led by Commissioner Gary Griffith, two of his deputies, Erla Christopher, Joanne Archie, and rank-and-file officers, Dr Rowley praised the role of the management of the service in meeting the challenges of the pandemic.

The police union has taken a proposal to the National Security Minister for compensation of $1 million for officers who die from covid19 contracted on the job.

Rowley has previously singled out the banking and health sector for praise for its role during the pandemic.

Rowley, the MP for Diego Martin West, said he had been associated with the proposal to build the police station, and recalled when officers abandoned the former building, which was dilapidated, and reported for duty at the Four Roads station.

Rowley said the building was now at the most ideal spot, which other state agencies wanted, but the Urban Development Corporation (Udecott) succeeded in negotiations. He said it would have been hurtful to him to end his political career without the station being constructed.

The building, opposite School Street, borders the Western Main Road and the Gulf of Paria. It is also home to the recently re-established Coastal and Riverine Patrol Unit, after it was shut down during the NAR administration over 30 years ago, among other units in the service.

Rowley, in recognising the role of such a unit, said the government will provide more resources, such as small craft, to allow officers to patrol the inlets and shoreline in conjunction with the Coast Guard.

The marine unit is the brainchild of Sheldon Edghill, a retired commander of the Coast Guard and one of the main advisers to Griffith. The unit has four vessels and is led by another former Coast Guard officer Anthony Coker.

Rowley said the unit can also play a role in protecting fishermen, and referred to the tragedy at sea in July 2019, when Hemraj Alex Sooknanan was one of seven Orange Valley fishermen killed by pirates in the Gulf of Paria.

In a statement on Friday, Griffith chided the media for failing to report on the "good news" which emerged at the station's opening, saying they focused on the negative: the Prime Minister announced that he had objected to a proposal to buy 80 SUVs at a cost of $22 million for the police.

Rowley said the police management needed to do more to get the best value for taxpayers' money and suggested the police find cheaper vehicle.s

Griffith said he will respond to the Prime Minister "personally and will advise him accordingly."