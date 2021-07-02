PM asks police to look for cheaper vehicles as Cabinet objects to 80 SUVs

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, second from right, custs the ribbon at the opening of the new Carenage Police Station, Western Main Road, Carenage on Thursday. Also pictured are, from left, Udecott CEO Tamica Charles-Phillips, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The Prime Minister said on Wednesday that he objected to a request to buy 80 new Sport Utility Vehicles for the police at a cost of $22 million because there are cheaper options.

Speaking at the opening of the $53 million Carenage Police Station in his constituency of Diego Martin West, a project he has been associated for his entire political life, Dr Rowley said Cabinet has advised that the purchase of new vehicles for the police be reviewed.

He mentioned his objection to the purchase of the SUV's during his official speech and elaborated when questioned by reporters after the event.

Rowley said that the Cabinet request was not "turned down, he asked whether there are other vehicles that the police could use rather than just Sport Utility Vehicles.

"We were asked to buy 80 vehicles this morning. What is the cost of 80 vehicles? That is a significant amount of money. That is about $20 odd million dollars...$22 million. It does not sound like a lot but in our days the Minister of Finance finding $22m just for that issue. We have to be more careful. The more vehicles we protect, the more we maintain, the easier it will be on the taxpayer and the benefit of the country."

He said there were few vehicle manufacturers which built cars specially for the police service and the police had to look at what is available in the market to suit its need. Vehicles which can transport officers competently and are durable and comfortable because of the constant use.

Rowley said, from a management perspective, the police had to be better in maintaining its fleet estimated to be over 1,700 under its Fleet Management Department "to get every mile of those vehicles."

He said some of vehicles have been parked up for minor repairs for months and urged the police executive to to be mindful of the cost to the taxpayer.

The Prime Minister said there needed to be focussed training for officers to be able to operate in a digital world and have modern attitudes to serve the population and urged the Commissioner of Police to have zero-tolerance for misconduct.

On the issue of the re-appointment of Gary Griffith as CoP when his term ends on August 17, Rowley said the Cabinet will keep an open mind on any recommendation made by the Police Service Commission.

He said while there have been some "significant progress" in the police service "there is a long way to go."

Responding to questions relating to his legacy projects on commemorating his 11th year as political leader of the PNM, Rowley said he is hoping to complete some projects in his constituency such as the headquarters of the Diego Martin Corporation which is heading for borough status, the overpass linking the east to west route as well as other projects.

He said on the national level, the establishment of the revenue authority, local government reform, which includes the collection of property tax and the digitalisation of government services were high on his agenda.

The new police station is the seventh constructed under the current administration and houses the relaunched Marine and Riverine Unit which will patrol waters close to shore and rivers targeting smugglers, illegal migrants and crimes at sea.

The building was constructed by Emile Elias' NH International under the management of the Urban Development Corporation of TT. No mention was made of the contractor, who is currently before the court on a criminal charge of rape, at the event.