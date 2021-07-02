News
Photos of the day: July 1, 2021
Jeff Mayers
An Hour Ago
Mya DeSilva of Valencia South Government Primary School takes a selfie in front of the school's welcoming wall, after sitting the Secondary Entrance Assessment exam on July 1.
- ROGER JACOB
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
An official checks the temperature of a Grant Memorial Presbyterian Primary School student before she enters the compound to sit the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination on July 1. - Angelo Marcelle
Students at St Gabriel's Girls RC School, San Fernando wash their hands as part of covid19 protocols before entering the school for the the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination on July 1. - Lincoln Holder
Students of the Tranquillity Government Primary School in Port of Spain wait in line to enter the school compound on July 1 to sit the the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination. - Marvin Hamilton
Anthony Hernandez gives his daughter, Antonya, some words of advice before she goes in to write the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination on July 1 at the Point Fortin Seventh-Day Adventist Primary School. - AYANNA KINSALE
No doubt happy that it's over, Arbert Morgan hugs his daughter Tyra Morgan outside the Moulton Hall Methodist School after she completed the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination on July 1. - Sureash Cholai
New Village Councillor Leslie Pascall greets his daughter Jennisa Edwards, a Vance River RC School student after she wrote the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination on July 1. -
These boys celebrate after completing the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination on July 1 at the St Paul's Anglican School, San Fernando. - Lincoln Holder
This Point Fortin Anglican Primary School student happily greets her mother after writing the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination on July 1. - Ayanna Kinsale
