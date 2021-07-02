Photos of the day: July 1, 2021

Mya DeSilva of Valencia South Government Primary School takes a selfie in front of the school's welcoming wall, after sitting the Secondary Entrance Assessment exam on July 1. - ROGER JACOB

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.