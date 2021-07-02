Palmiste man held, backhoe with false registration seized ­

SEIZED: A JCB backhoe which was found with false registration markings, has been seized by police and a Palmiste man arrested. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

A PALMISTE man has been arrested after police seized a backhoe which was found with false registration plates during an anti-crime on Thursday.

A police press release said the Port of Spain CID held an exercise in the Central Division, during which it searched the Brasso Road, Palmiste home of a 69-year-old man.

Police found a number of vehicles on the compound which were examined and their chassis numbers found to be intact.

However, a yellow JCB backhoe was found to be bearing false registration plates and it was seized. Police believe the backhoe was stolen.

The exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Sharon Cooper, Supt Smith and ASP Morales. Investigations are ongoing.