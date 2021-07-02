Nine Venezuelans fined for illegal entry

NINE Venezuelan illegal immigrants have each been fined $10,000 or six weeks' simple imprisonment.

Magistrate Nizam Khan gave them three months to pay at the Siparia Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

One of the nine was also charged with two counts of aiding and abetting and was fined an additional $7,000.

A police press release said that at around 5.30 pm on May 14, South Western Division Task Force officers went to Sobo Village, Palo Seco, near the beachfront.

They came across an abandoned concrete structure where 14 people – five men, five women and four children were found. All spoke Spanish and were carrying multiple bags and had no legal documents.

All 14 were detained, taken to the Siparia health centre and then to the Coast Guard Base at the Heliport in Chaguaramas.