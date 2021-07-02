New courts working in south Trinidad

The new Princes Town Family Court and the Trinidad South District Court at Naparima/Mayaro Road in Princes Town. - LINCOLN HOLDER

The Judiciary has advised that the Princes Town Family Court and the Trinidad South District Court have been in operation from Thursday (July 1).

The courts are housed in the same building at the Naparima/Mayaro Road, Princes Town.

A release on Thursday from the Judiciary said the new Trinidad South District would hear matters previously heard in the Princes Town, Rio Claro, and Mayaro magistrates’ courts.

The Trinidad South District combines the operations of the three district courts. Trinidad South District is part of the Judiciary’s Criminal and Traffic Division.

On the Family Court, the release said it is the first dedicated court for family matters in the southern region of Trinidad. The release also said it is another milestone in the Judiciary’s continued effort to provide access to justice for families and children.

"The layout and circulation of this court were designed to facilitate the unique needs of the Family Court customer, with specific attention being paid to domestic violence matters," the release said.

The Family Court, Princes Town, is part of the Family and Children Division of the High Court and the third Family Court location in the country. A family court is also planned for San Fernando."

Work on this court, formerly the Convent of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Cluny, is expected to begin soon.

The Family Court at Princes Town will serve Princes Town, Mayaro, Rio Claro, New Grant, Tableland, Moruga and environs "by giving citizens a multi-door approach with access to court-annexed wrap-around services including mediation, counselling, and other psycho-social services."

The release said residents of these areas wishing to file matters such as domestic violence applications and applications for custody and maintenance should do so in the court building at Naparima/Mayaro Road.

The former Princes Town, Rio Claro and Mayaro district court sites will no longer deal with family matters, customers seeking information about their existing family, and domestic violence matters.

People can contact the Family Court at 223-1060, 628-8529 or 235-2988 extension 6400. They can also e-mail the staff at fcp.response@ttlawcourts.org.

The Trinidad South District Court can be reached at at 628-8529 or (868) 235-2988 ext. 2985, 2988, 1877, and 2991. People can also e-mail the staff at mrcc.princestown@ttlawcourts.org.

"While the Judiciary will no longer be operating full court services in Rio Claro and Mayaro, the virtual access customer centres being placed in these locations will be available to provide continued access to justice for the public," the release said.

"These buildings will provide public access kiosks to enable e-filing for people who do not have personal devices, as well as virtual access booths to enable people to appear in court virtually."

The Judiciary reminded the public that notwithstanding the new court facilities, people must follow its practice directions that from time to time vary the in-person activities permitted in court buildings.

Owing to the pandemic, court hearings are being held virtually.