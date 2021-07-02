Need or greed?

THE EDITOR: I note from the Ministry of Health that the highest covid19 death toll for any month was June. During this month the country was under a state of emergency, with lockdowns and curfews and the concomitant restrictions of vehicular traffic. Hungry citizens lined sidewalks to receive hampers from good Samaritans.

It is therefore most unfortunate that a minister of government could use this opportunity to acquire a new vehicle and deprive the Treasury of almost $400,000 in tax exemptions at a time when pensioners like myself are being forewarned of impending disaster.

Perhaps a minister could tell us whether such action is “need” or “greed.”

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity