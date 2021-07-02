Met Office: ‘No threat to Trinidad and Tobago’ as Elsa strengthens to hurricane

Photo courtesy Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) social media

TROPICAL Storm Elsa has been upgraded to a category 1 Hurricane and the Met Office says it is expected to “move quickly across the Windward Islands and southern Leeward Islands (north of Trinidad and Tobago) on Friday."

As a result, TT will be under a yellow-level adverse weather warning from 2 pm – but the hurricane currently poses no direct threat to the country.

The Met Office said the hurricane formed around 8.30 am on Friday, approximately 200 km north-northeast of Tobago, centred near 13.1N 60.1W and moving towards the west-northwest near 44 km/hr.

It warned, “During the next 24 hours, feeder band activity will likely produce periods of rain/showers and isolated thunderstorm activity with possible gusty winds over TT. Agitated seas can be expected during this period, especially near Tobago.”

There are hurricane warnings in Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines and St Lucia. Martinique is under a tropical storm warning and Grenada under tropical storm watch.

Barbadians told Newsday it is currently raining and there have been reports of house roofs being blown away.

The Met Office said it will continue to “closely monitor” the hurricane and will provide an update around 6 pm.

TT is expected to be under the adverse weather alert from 2 pm on Friday to 12 pm on Saturday.

The Met Office said, “Seas can become agitated at times, due to the strong winds. Environmental conditions continue to be rapidly evolving in response to Elsa, although the system in not expected to directly impact TT.”

A localised flood alert is also in effect. It began at 8 am on Friday and will end at 6 pm on Saturday.

“Heavy rainfall overnight has led to local ponding in some areas and flooding in some areas due to filled drains and smaller water courses. Major rivers continue to be contained at this time.”