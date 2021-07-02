Martinique under storm watch, elderly man injured

AS Hurricane Elsa passes through the Windward Islands, Martinique remains under tropical storm watch. French media have reported one injury thus far – a 67-year-old man.

The tropical storm was upgraded to a category 1 hurricane on Friday morning.

French radio station La Première reported fallen trees and electrical poles throughout Martinique.

It said a small wind turbine fell on the elderly man’s vehicle near midday on Friday and he suffered head injuries. The man was not named.

The report also said over 40,000 people were without electricity.