Inter Religious Organisation has new president

Pandit Lloyd Murkram Sirjoo

The Inter Religious Organisation (IRO) has appointed Pandit Lloyd Murkram Sirjoo as its new president, succeeding the Rev Dr Knolly Clarke.

In a statement on Friday, it said Sirjoo was appointed on June 26 for the 2021/2022 term. Clarke was president for three terms.

“Rev Dr Knolly Clark now serves as first vice president with the Rt Reverend Joy Abdul Mohan holding the position of second vice president.”

The statement said the election process was overseen by Senior Bishop Ray Braithwaite of the Truince Archdiocese, also an adviser to the Patriarch of the National Congress of Spiritual Baptists.

It explained, “As an umbrella body comprising of a number of diverse faith-based organisations (FBOs), the IRO continues to partner and collaborate with both religious and non-religious bodies to engender a more healthy, spiritual and moral value system, so as to underpin the intellectual and economic advancement of all citizens.”