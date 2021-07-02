Great vaccine team at UTT

People awaiting vaccination at UTT in Chaguanas. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: Drs Jagai and Singh, the security officers and the entire team of healthcare providers at the UTT Campus, Chaguanas, must be complimented for their dedicated service, courtesy and efficient operation with having citizens receive their second covid19 vaccination at the Munroe Road site.

The second vaccine was issued while seated in the vehicle. The assessment then followed. Within an hour I had returned to my Trincity home.

Well done, team UTT. Sincere thanks and appreciation for your service.

The UTT Campus mobile operation is a successful venture of co-operation between the security officers and members of the public.

ALANA TAITT CLARKE

Trincity