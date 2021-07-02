Furness Group head now honorary consul for Portugal

APPOINTED: Portuguese Ambassador to TT Carlos Sousa Amaro, left, and newly appointed Honorary Consul William Ferreira. -

WILLIAM A Ferreira, chairman and CEO of the Furness Trinidad Group of Companies, has been named honorary consul for Portugal.

A release from the consul said in being appointed, Ferreira succeeds his father, Ignatius Ferreira, who served in that capacity for the past 50 years.

The new honorary consul is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing and before his appointment, had served as vice consul. He was bestowed with the Medal of Merit by the Portuguese government for services to that country.