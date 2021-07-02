Flooding, fallen trees, landslides reported across Trinidad

Minister of Rural Development Kazim Hosein -

The Ministry of Rural Development has said there have been reports of street and flash flooding, landslides and fallen trees across Trinidad.

A flood alert remains in effect.

The country is also expected to enter a yellow-level adverse weather alert from 2 pm.

In a press release on Friday, the ministry said its line Minister Kazim Hosein wanted to “assure the public that the disaster management units remain on high alert.”

Hurricane Elsa poses no direct threat to TT but the Met Office said, “Heavy rainfall overnight has led to local ponding in some areas and flooding in some areas due to filled drains and smaller watercourses. Major rivers continue to be contained at this time.”

The ministry said so far, there were reports of fallen trees in Port of Spain and Diego Martin and Sangre Grande.

In addition, landslides were reported in San Juan/Laventille and Siparia, while flooding has been reported in Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo, Mayaro/Rio Claro and Sangre Grande.

It said assessments are being done.

“In preparation for the hurricane, it said, all disaster management units "have ensured that key components of the ministry’s disaster risk reduction plan are in place such as an updated disaster communication plan, sandbags for distribution, covid19 compliant emergency shelters, mitigation tools such as chainsaws and brush cutters and relief items" in case people are severely affected.

It also said disaster management personnel were ready and equipped to "mobilise and co-ordinate" in the event of flooding and any other hazards.

People were reminded to be prepared, stay updated and to contact their respective disaster management unit for sandbags if needed before the bad weather.