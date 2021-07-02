FashionTT's LookBook showcases local designers' collections

A model wears a design by Claudia Pegus. -

The second edition of FashionTT's LookBook has an assortment of local designers' collections featuring lounge wear, resort, corporate, couture, ready to wear, bridal and accessories for men, women and children.

"We have so many creative and talented designers when it comes to attires, jewellery, masks and so much more and we hope to get the chance to showcase each and every one of them in our LookBook," said the Trinidad and Tobago Fashion Company Ltd (FashionTT) general manager Lisa-Marie Daniel, at the launch of the Lookbook.

Daniel hosted the June 18 launch on Instagram. It also featured guest Professor Margaret Bishop from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, said a media release from FashionTT.

Daniel invited companies to invest in the fashion sector by advertising in the LookBook. "Join us on the journey as we take TT’s fashion to the global runway,” she said.

This edition of the Lookbook includes ads by ANSA Bank, Pan American Life Insurance of TT and ScripJ printery.

The ads assist FashionTT in its goal toward business development, and sales and export activities fo r the local fashion sector, the release said.

The LookBook is only one of the many ways in which FashionTT stimulates growth and development for the local fashion sector, the release said. Fashion TT aims to present "beautiful and timeless visuals of all local fashion companies to current and untapped markets and to introduce the designers behind these brands."

FashionTT said it also collaborates with over 164 local fashion companies annually under the umbrella of its four-tier Value Chain Investment Programme (VCIP) in optimising key aspects within the respective value chains inclusive of digital marketing and e-commerce strategies, customer relationship management, obtaining financing for business expansion, costing and pricing and record keeping.

The LookBook can be viewed online on www.fashiontt.co.tt/lookbook. Designers interested in being presented in the subsequent editions can e-mail info@fashiontt.co.tt for more information.

To keep up-to-date in what’s happening in the fashion industry and FashionTT, follow the Facebook and Instagram pages: @fashionoftt.