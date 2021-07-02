EMA urges event organisers, ‘Be sensitive to others’

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) has urged organisers of public events to be sensitive to others and to be aware of the harmful effects of noise pollution.

In a statement on Thursday, the EMA responded to the recent ruling by Justice Margaret Mohammed in the matter of promotions company Wildgoose Ltd vs the EMA.

Mohammed ruled in favour of the claimant, Wildgoose Ltd, and said the decision by the EMA to shut down the Tailgate Carnival event on February 27, 2019, was illegal, unlawful, and unauthorised.

The EMA said, “Noise complaints continue to be the most significant issue reported to the EMAs complaints hotline and the EMA will respond in accordance with the powers vested in it under the relevant pieces of legislation.”

It said it will continue to monitor noise levels for those events with noise variations – a permit that allows a deviation from the prescribed standards, but also limits the levels of sounds that can be emitted – and urged organisers of public events to be aware of the effects of excessive noise on people and animals in the environment.

The statement said there are laws and rules that are specific to noise pollution that the EMA, as a public authority, must abide by and enforce.

“The EMA is guided by the following relevant pieces of legislation: Environment Management Act, Chap 35:05; Noise Pollution Control Rules, 2001; and Noise Pollution Control Fees Regulations, 2001.”

These documents, it said, are available to the public at www.ema.co.tt.

It said the EMA has noted the ruling of the courts.

“The EMA is not in the business of ‘shutting down’ events. The EMA issues noise variations with scientifically calibrated limits and conditions to event promoters, to facilitate the emission of amplified sound at cultural events during the day time and night time, which are intended to facilitate the enjoyment of patrons without harming the environment or negatively impacting human health and sensitive receptors in the receiving environment.”

The statement said the EMA complaints hotline has been expanded to improve the ease and efficiency of receiving environmental complaints and observations of breaches.