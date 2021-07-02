Digicel Foundation provides groceries for 800 families

NGOs in Trinidad and Tobago have been providing food hampers to families in need. -

WELL on its way to reaching its target of 1,000 families, the Digicel Foundation has distributed grocery vouchers to 800 families thus far.

In a news release on Thursday, it said the foundation was “standing together to support persons who have been adversely affected by the covid19 pandemic.”

Of the 800, it said 600 families had already collected their groceries.

Standing Together is a partnership between Digicel Foundation and ten local non-government organisations (NGOs) to provide $500,000 in groceries to 1,000 families.

“These NGOs have been on the ground since the lockdown in March of 2020, bringing relief to communities.”

Some of the NGOs include The TT Red Cross Society, LoveUntil Foundation, Tobago Youth Council, Hopefull Handbags, and Care Helpers Organisation, all of which the foundation said “have been doing exceptional work.

“One of the NGO partners, Hopefull Handbags, shared a testimony from one beneficiary who applied for the voucher via Facebook. The recipient expressed her sincere, heart-wrenching thanks for the $500 grocery voucher. Her recap of the difficult times which she and her family have faced, with both her husband and herself losing jobs due to the pandemic, was heart-wrenching.

“Digicel Foundation remains committed to partnering with NGOs as they support those most affected by the pandemic. Through this initiative, Digicel Foundation is challenging other NGOs and well-wishers to share their covid19 relief stories and use the hashtag #StandingTogether.”