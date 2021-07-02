Cox receives covid19 hampers from Maritime Financial Group

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox and permanent secretary Jacinta Bailey-Sobers view the various goods inside each hamper. At right is Maritime Financial Group representative Shania Gloudon. - MINISTRY OF SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT AND FAMILY SERVICES

SOCIAL Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox welcomed the donation of 25 food hampers from the Maritime Financial Group.

They are to be distributed to individuals and families who have been affected by public health regulations to reduce the spread of covid19.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said this is the first tranche of hampers to be donated through its collaboration with the group.

Cox received the hampers at her ministry at St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

She said the hampers will be put to very good use, as many families are in dire need and she was certain the recipients will be happy for the support.

The ministry said some of the hampers will also be going to people who are in home quarantine and cannot leave their homes because of covid19.

The ministry also said people who have applied for covid19 social support and are waiting for their applications to be processed will receive this interim support.

Cox said on a daily basis people go to the ministry's district offices for grants and counselling services. She also said some people have even gone to her office requesting immediate support. The hampers will also be used to help in these circumstances, she said.

Cox reiterated her call for other private-sector entities to partner with the ministry in a similar manner so that direct and immediate relief could be provided to ensure no one is left behind.