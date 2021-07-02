Browne: Health care underfunded in small island developing states

Amery Browne

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said Small Island Developing States (SIDS) remain critically underfunded in the areas of health infrastructure, including hospitals, and training of and staffing by medical personnel, making concessionary financing and debt reduction assistance invaluable.

In a release, the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry said Browne was speaking at the SIDS Health Summit on Tuesday where he participated in the Second Leaders’ Dialogue on behalf of the Prime Minister. The theme of the summit was For a Healthy Resilient Future in Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

At the Leaders’ Dialogue, it was recognised that SIDS are increasingly faced with unprecedented health complications which compound existing problems based on their unique vulnerabilities. These include the impacts of climate change, including natural disasters; the ongoing covid19 pandemic and its severe economic and social repercussions; and a high prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

It said other challenges include geographical remoteness, small economies and high unit costs hampering the rapid response to health and other emergencies and the provision of primary and universal health care. In addition, SIDS have a high dependence on international relationships being primarily net food-importing countries, which makes them vulnerable to malnutrition and food insecurity.

During the dialogue, Browne underscored that SIDS had the potential to overcome many of the deficiencies which impede them. He said that through collective action and cooperation within the frameworks of the Small Island Developing States Accelerated Modalities of Action Pathway (Samoa Pathway) and the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), these countries could multiply individual capacities exponentially, to solve common problems.

He noted that despite being faced with obstacles, SIDS could be credited with many health innovations and have advocated successfully for climate change action, planetary health, biodiversity and for integrated people-centred heath care, as well as being at the forefront of the fight against NCDs.

The release said the major outcomes of the summit included mobilisation of targeted financing and partnerships and a joint statement of priority short-term actions. SIDS were encouraged to put forward their joint vision for health, in collaboration with WHO, at the UN Food Systems Summit in September, the 26th Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November, and the Nutrition for Growth Summit in December 2021.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization closed the summit advising that in 2023, another SIDS Summit for Health will be organised with the aim of achieving a healthier and more resilient future for current and future generations.