Antigua, Barbuda PM is new Caricom chairman

Gaston Browne

THE Prime Minister’s term as the chairman of Caricom has ended.

The new chairman is Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

In a press release on Friday, Caricom said Browne will hold the title until December.

“The Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minster holds responsibility for services in the Caricom Quasi Cabinet,” it said. “He will chair the virtual 42nd Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government which begins on July 5.”

Dr Rowley’s tenure ran from January to June.