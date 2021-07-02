85 charged 6 months after St James nightclub raid

EIGHTY-FIVE people caught by police during a raid at the Residence Night Club at One Woodbrook Place, St James, earlier this year, are expected to appear before a Port-of-Spain magistrate on August 30.

They were charged via summons by Cpl Patino of the St James Police Station.

The nightclub owner was charged on January 25 with providing and selling alcohol for dining customers, exceeding 50 per cent dining services, being found in a public place where the number exceeded ten, and having a bar open after authorised hours.

A police release on Friday said eight employees were charged with similar offences.

The 85 will also appear in court charged with gathering in a public space exceeding ten people.

At the point of the arrests, Public Health Ordinance Regulations stated it is an offence:

* To hold a public party or public fete;

* To be found at a public place where the number of persons gathered, at any time, exceeds ten, and;

* For a restaurant, bar, or establishment, to sell or provide alcohol to its in-service customers.

On the night of January 24, the release said, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith was alerted to a party at the nightclub where more than 100 people were gathered.

Griffith alerted acting Snr Supet Kelvern Thompson and police blocked all entrances to the club and later detained the patrons. The release said the majority live in "upscale areas" of North Trinidad.

Also involved in the exercise were Supt Henry, ASP Baird, Insp Grant and Sgt Carmona. Members of the Western Division Task Force, the Canine Unit and the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) participated in the raid.