2 Trinidadians, Vincentian charged with possession of marijuana, guns

File photo

TWO Trinidadians and a Vincentian appeared on Thursday before a Chaguanas magistrate charged with possession of $11 million worth of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, three guns and ammunition.

The Trinidadian men were each granted bail of $1.1 million and the Vincentian man was remanded into custody.

The men were arrested after police seized the items at a warehouse in Caroni on the weekend.

The three, Ertis Young – who was living at Scott Street, Tunapuna, but is originally from St Vincent; Sharaz Mohammed, of Real Street, San Juan; and Varoon Maraj, of Seventh Avenue, Malick, Barataria – appeared virtually before magistrate Adrian Darmanie.

A warrant has since been issued for the arrest of a fourth man, Stanley Okosodo, of Alice Street, Curepe.

He was arrested with the other three and charged with the offences, but at the virtual hearing, Cpl Marlon Forde, who arrested the group, said Okosodo had escaped custody.

The men were arrested by the Northern Division Task Force-West around 4.30 pm on Sunday at the warehouse at Southern Main Road, Caroni.

Police allegedly found the items in a car inside the building.

The men were charged with being in possession of approximately 50 kilogrammes of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, three firearms ­– one AR-15 rifle and two Glock pistols – together with three ammunition magazines, also for the purpose of trafficking.

The men were also allegedly held with 80 rounds of 7.62 and 50 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

Young, Mohammed and Maraj were represented by attorneys Shervon Noriega, Peter Carter and Shirvani Ramkissoon respectively.

They will next appear in court on July 29.