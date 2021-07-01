West Indies Women win opening T20 against Pakistan

West Indies’ Shamilia Connell was the Player of the Match. - CWI Media

WEST Indies Women pulled off a ten-run victory despite determined rearguard action by Pakistan Women in the first CG Insurance T20 International at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on Wednesday.

Chasing 137 for victory Pakistan were looking for answers with the score 57/6 in the 13th over. Fast bowler Shamilia Connell was the chief destroyer with three wickets. Iram Javed was the only batter in the first six to get into double figures with 11.

Ayesha Naseem and Fatima Sana then combined to keep Pakistan in the contest. Naseem especially took the attack to the Windies Women with 45 not out off 33 deliveries with two fours and one six. Sana was a capable partner cracking 24 not out off 21 balls with three fours.

The pair batted the remainder of the innings, but could not get their team over the line closing on 126/6 in 20 overs. Connell grabbed 3/21 in four overs and Aaliyah Alleyne snatched 2/23 in four overs.

Earlier, West Indies Women scored 136/6 in 20 overs. Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin got West Indies out of the blocks quickly with an opening partnership of 65 inside nine overs. Matthews fell first for 32 off 28 balls which included four fours before Dottin lost her wicket in the next over for 31 off 26 deliveries. Her knock included two fours and two sixes.

West Indies Women got key contributions for the remainder of the innings with Kyshona Knight hitting 23 off 21 batting at four. Nida Dar grabbed 2/15 in four overs and Sana picked up 2/32 in her four-over spell. In the match, Dar became the first Pakistan bowler to grab 100 wickets in T20 international cricket.

The second match of the three-match series will be played at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, on Friday.

In the early match on Wednesday, the Pakistan A Women defeated West Indies A Women by seven wickets in a match also played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

SUMMARISED SCORES

WEST INDIES WOMEN 136/6 (20 overs) (Hayley Matthews 32, Deandra Dottin 31, Kyshona Knight 23; Fatima Sana 2/32, Nida Dar 2/15) vs PAKISTAN WOMEN 126/6 (Ayesha Naseem 45, F Sana 24 not out; Shamilia Connell 3/21, Aaliyah Alleyne 2/23) WEST INDIES WOMEN won by ten runs

WEST INDIES A WOMEN 96/8 (20 overs) (Rashada Williams 33, Shakibi Gajnabi 20 not out; Rameen Shamim 2/10, Aimen Anwar 2/22) vs PAKISTAN A WOMEN 98/3 (18.5 overs) (Ayesha Zafar 40 not out, Umaima Sohail 21) PAKISTAN A WOMEN won by seven wickets