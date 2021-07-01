West Indies head coach Simmons urges batsmen to ‘assess situations better’

West Indies coach Phil Simmons. -

WEST INDIES cricket team coach Phil Simmons is urging his batsmen to “assess situations better”, as they battle the visiting South Africans in the fourth game of a five-match T20 International series at the National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada on Thursday from 2 pm.

The West Indies won the first match last Saturday by eight wickets, but the tourists responded with victories by 16 runs (Sunday) and one run (Tuesday).

“In T20 cricket, you actually have more tinkering than in any other format,” said Simmons, during a Zoom media conference on Wednesday. “What we can do, I think, as batsmen is assess the situation a lot better than we have done in the last two games, and then play according to the situation.”

According to Simmons, the former TT and West Indies all-rounder, “The area of concern right now is the thought while batting. We know that, once we assess the situation correctly, we’re going to win more matches than we lose.

“The experience is there so we need to think about it a little better,” he added. “The bowling has been improving.”

Shimron Hetmyer was included in the starting 11 for Tuesday’s match, despite not being named in the 13-man team for the game, at the expense of the evergreen Chris Gayle.

But Simmons noted that Gayle was not suffering from an injury and is available for Thursday’s game.

A shining light for the West Indies is left-arm fast-medium bowler Obed McCoy, who have captured seven wickets at an average of 11.0, with an economy rate of 6.41.

“Obed has come on leaps and bounds,” Simmons said. “We had him with the Test squad in St Lucia and worked on different things. He’s grabbing on information all the time and trying to work out things. We continue to push him to improve all the time and he’s been up to the challenge.

“That’s great for West Indies cricket,” added the WI coach. “It’s an enormous help to have somebody like Dwayne Bravo there for him to bounce on, not just on the field but off the field.”

The final match of the series will take place on July 3, also in Grenada.