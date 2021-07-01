Police mourn as 12th officer dies of covid19

DEAD: Acting Sgt Tony Rampaul - the 12th police officer to die from the covid19 virus. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

YET another police officer has died of covid19 ­– the 12th officer to be a fatality of the disease.

This was confirmed in a press release issued on Thursday in which Police Commissioner Gary Griffith sent condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of acting Sg Tony Rampaul, who died on Wednesday at the Couva Medical and Multi-Training Facility.

The release said Rampaul was last based at the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, Aranguez Unit. He also served at the Cumuto Highway Patrol Division and at the Port of Spain Division.

Rampaul joined the police on May 1 1992. He was described as havingremained a dedicated and committed officer for 29 years. At the time of his death, he was on pre–retirement leave.

His seniors described him as an adviser who provided advice to his younger charges. He was always coaching and giving guidance on the job. Rampaul will be remembered, they said, for his initiative to do more than was required on the job, always going the extra mile.

Rampaul lived at Pasea Road, Tunapuna. He leaves to mourn his wife, son and daughter.

He is the second police officer to die this week from the virus.

WPC Vernessa Stoute died at the Augustus Long Hospital in Pointe-a-Pierre on Tuesday. She was the mother of three and was last based at the Moruga Police Station. She joined the service as an SRP and was later absorbed as a regular officer.