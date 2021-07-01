Tropical Storm Elsa will move north of Trinidad and Tobago

Photo courtesy the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service social media

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) says the newly-formed tropical storm Elsa continues to move and will touch north of TT on Friday.

In its latest update on Thursday, the Met Office said Elsa was approximately 1,255 km east-southeast of the Windward Islands, with its centrenear 9.6N 50.2W and moving west near 41 km/h.

Maximum sustained winds are 65 km/h with stronger gusts.

On the projected trajectory, the centre of the system is forecast to move through parts of the southern Windward and Leeward Islands, north of Trinidad and Tobago, on Friday and then move into the eastern Caribbean Sea to last the night.

The Met Office said periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms are likely to occur with possible gusty winds from Friday through Saturday over TT.

For now, the storm has not directly threatened TT, but a tropical storm warning is in effect for Guadeloupe, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia, Barbados and Martinique, while Grenada and its dependencies have been placed under a tropical storm watch.