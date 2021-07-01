Trinidad and Tobago dips below 7,000 active covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The number of active covid19 cases of covid19 has dipped below 7,000 for the first time in a month, as the number of active cases is now 6,943.

The numbers of new covid19 cases continue to remain between 2-300 daily. On Thursday, 236 cases were detected from samples taken between June 27-30. The death toll rose to 857, with ten deaths being reported.

The Health Ministry’s update on Thursday said the people who died were four elderly men and four elderly women, all with comorbidities, as well as one elderly man and one elderly woman, both without comorbidities.

Since March 2020, there have been 33,029 cases, of which 25,229 have recovered.

There are 381 patients in hospital, seven less than on Wednesday. Of these, there are 112 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 18 in the intensive care unit and 25 in the high dependency unit. There are 54 people at the Caura Hospital, 45 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 10 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 51 at the Arima General Hospital, 46 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 42 at the St James Medical Complex, 20 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and one at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 136 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 40 at UWI Debe, nine at UTT Valsayn, 26 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 26 at the Port of Spain field hospital, nine at the Couva Field Hospital, 16 at the Tacarigua Facility, and ten in Tobago.

There are 162 people in state quarantine facilities, and 6,190 people in home self-isolation. There are 341 recovered community cases and 67 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The number of people vaccinated with their first dose is 214,613. Of these, 90,379 have received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 120,034 have received the Sinopharm vaccine, and 200 have received the Pfizer vaccine. The number of people vaccinated with their second dose is 97,199.

The number of people tested in public and private facilities is 232,452. Of these tests, 98,839 were done at private facilities.