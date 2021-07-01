Trinidad and Tobago Davis Cup team lose Americas Group III opener

TT's Nkrumah Patrick in Davis Cup action on Wednesday in Panama. -

Trinidad and Tobago lost the opening two singles matches of its Davis Cup campaign against Costa Rica when day-one action served off in Panama on Wednesday.

Competing out of the Americas Group III at the Fred Maduro High Performance Centre in Panama City, TT’s Karman Curtis McIntosh-Ross was beaten 2-6 in his first set against Sebastian Quiros.

He bounced back in the second to grab a 7-5 win but was unable to go all the way as Quiros secured another 2-6 triumph in the third set to claim victory.

In the second match on the outdoor clay courts, TT’s Nkrumah Patrick lost 1-6, 1-6 to Jessee Armando Flores Knowles to send Costa Rica 2-0 ahead in the three-match tie.

Up to press time on Wednesday, Patrick teamed up with compatriot David Rodriguez to face Flores Knowles and Pablo Nunez in the men’s doubles.

The Costa Ricans were ahead 4-1 in the opening set.

TT are grouped in Pool B alongside Costa Rica, Bermuda and Honduras. Pool A is made up of Bahamas and Cuba while Pool B has Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Panama and US Virgin Islands.

The winner and of each group along with the best second placed team will be selected to compete on Saturday for the final two promotional places to the Americas Group II.

Matches continue on Thursday.