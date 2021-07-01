Tobago athletes struggle at Olympic trials

Arlette Olivierre -

THE FINAL Olympic trails held by the National Association of Athletic Administration (NAAA) at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Sunday was not a good outing for the Tobago athletes.

None of the invited athletes made any impression on the required individual standards for the Tokyo Olympics in Japan this month nor the World Athletic Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya in August.

Shernica Sargeant of RSS Phoenix Athletic Club was the standout performer among the Tobago contingent.

Sargeant was first across the finish line in the open female 400 metres but her winning time of 58.14 seconds was below the required 54.85 seconds for the World Under-20 Championships.

Competing in the open female 200 metres, Sargeant occupied fourth position in 25.49 seconds.

The qualification mark for female 200 metres event at the World Under-20 Championships is 24.35 seconds.

Sargeant clubmate Ashawntae James, who started the open female 400 metres event in lane five, appeared to run out of gas at the 300 metre mark and failed to finish the race.

Tobago Select Athletic Club featured four entrants at the trials.

Shanika Belfon (one minute 2.62 seconds) and Arlette Olivierre (one minute 4.93 seconds) finished third and fourth respectively in the open female 400 metres.

And, in the open men 400 metres race, Roshane Symister and Callis Mc Letchie occupied fourth and fifth positions respectively, posting times of 50.89 seconds and 52.03 seconds.

Commenting on the performances, an executive member of the Tobago Athletic Committee said that the athletes tried their best given the restriction they would have encountered due to the covid19 pandemic.

He also indicated that, generally speaking, athletes need competition to perform at an acceptable level and while they would have done individual training to keep fit during the off season.

Their build-up to the Olympic trials would have been hampered by the non-availability of training grounds in some instances, social distancing and limited development meets.

The member, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that a number of overseas-based Tobago athletes have already attain the qualifying standards for both the Olympics and World Under-20 Championships.