Smooth SEA process in San Fernando

SEA students of Grant Memorial Presbyterian School, San Fernando wash their hands on Thursday morning before going to classroom. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

With covid19 protocols in place for students writing the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examinations on Thursday, three schools in San Fernando had smooth processes.

At Grant Memorial Presbyterian School at Carib Street, there was no congregating on or around the school compound. Students did not greet each other, and parents did not offer kisses, hugs, and comforting words as in previous years.

Instead, there was a drive-through in which vehicles entered the Susamachar Presbyterian Church next door, dropped off the students on the compound, then drove out. There was no assembly, and staff ushered students to different rooms after sanitising their hands and getting their temperatures checked.

The school gates were opened shortly after 7 am.

There was a slight traffic pile-up on the compound for a few minutes as parents slowed down to watch the children walk inside.

One parent said, as far as he is aware, last year, because of the pandemic, parents dropped off the children outside the compound, and only the students were allowed inside.

The Education Ministry estimated that about 19,645 students were scheduled to sit the examinations in the country.

Owing to the pandemic, the exam scheduled to take place on June 10 had been postponed to Thursday (July 1).

At San Fernando Boys' RC at Harris Promenade and at the nearby St Gabriel's Girls' RC, all protocols were observed, including santising pre-entry and onsite-monitoring.

Parents dropped off the children at the Our Lady of Perpetual RC Church and school staff at the boys' school guided them into the school next door.

At the girls’ school, an official said the process was “smooth, smooth, smooth.”

The school’s Parent Teacher Action Team took to Facebook at 6.20 am to offer best wishes to students.

“We wish all SEA students success in their examination this morning and we ask that all our entire St Gabriel's Girls RC School family pray for their protection and guidance as they get ready to sit the SEA,” a post said.

“We love you and we are very proud of you girls. May God be with you.”

The SEA comprises three papers in the subjects of creative writing, mathematics, and language arts.

The examination is part of the admissions process for secondary schools.

Snr Supt Cecil Santana of the San Fernando Municipal Police told Newsday that officers had been monitoring the processes at the schools since 6 am .

“Everything is good at the schools. All of the principals I spoke with said they were pleased with the way things ran.

“At the promenade, we allowed parents to park on the roadside and drop off the children,” Santana said.

ASP Harripersad and other officers were also seen at the schools.