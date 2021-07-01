Sagicor donates SEA kits

Sagicor Life Inc Employee of the Year 2020 Talia Simpson-Grant, right, hands over SEA kits to the principal of Laventille Girls Government Primary School, Patricia Thorington for her Standard five students, at Sagicor’s head office in Port of Spain. -

Regional insurer Sagicor presented the principals of Point Cumana RC Primary School and Laventille Girls Government Primary School with SEA kits for their standard five classes in preparation for their exams on July 1. This is one of the many acts of kindness that Sagicor is performing in its celebration of its 180th anniversary, a media release said.

Sagicor Life Inc Employee of the Year 2020 Talia Simpson-Grant said, “Being able to take the burden off the shoulders of parents and teachers in this small way is what our Random Acts of Kindness is all about. During my time at Sagicor, I’ve seen the team living Sagicor’s vision every day, from providing flood relief support to donating children’s clothing. When I was approached by the team to support on this project, I reached out to En ToTo, an NGO that’s focused on developing Trinidad and Tobago’s youth, to see what schools were still in need. I was happy to help on behalf of my organisation.”

Patricia Thorington, principal of Laventille Girls Government, explained that she purchases the stationery for SEA children every year out of her pocket. She said, “The principal, staff and students wish to convey their gratitude to Sagicor for the timely donations towards our SEA students.”

Sagicor wishes all SEA students the best on July 1!