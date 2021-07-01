Rambharat on skills training: Not only medicine needed

Govt Senator Clarence Rambharat. -

While he appreciates the need and importance of medical professionals, Leader of Government Business Clarence Rambharat says other fields of study are needed for Trinidad and Tobago's development.

Rambharat was responding to urgent questions in the Senate on Wednesday, where he outlined the purpose of the National Bursaries Programme and the need to develop a skilled workforce in different disciplines.

He noted the programme was one of the government's investments in education where financial support would be provided to students in areas of national development.

Citing statistics from the Ministry of Education, Rambharat said while the majority of scholarship recipients tend to choose medicine, there were other disciplines needed for development.

"Based on the data, 42 per cent of the scholars from 2010-2015 pursued studies in medicine and health, 20 per cent in engineering and technology, 13 per cent in science and technology, eight per cent in humanities and education, five per cent in natural sciences and 12 per cent in social sciences.

"Madam President, while the government recognises that healthcare professionals are important and continue to remain in demand, there are many other areas of study which are equally important and are critically required for the holistic development of TT in accordance with Vision 2030."

He said under the National Bursary Programme, one of the investment criteria is that the applicant's intended course aligns with the priority areas identified in the development needs list of the Ministry of Planning.

Unlike the scholarship system, Rambharat said the recipient does not get to choose which field of study the money is spent on.

The Ministry of Education's website says students in the programme will receive $3,043 a month, payable every quarter of the fiscal year (December, March, June and September) and 100 per cent tuition funding.

Non-medical students will also receive a first-time book allowance of $8,062, with $4,062 annually, and medical students qualify for $9,711 as the first-time payment and $5,711 thereafter.