Pollard, Bravo help West Indies tie T20 series 2-2

Dwayne Bravo (R) of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of George Linde (L) of South Africa during the 4th T20I at Grenada National Cricket Stadium, in Saint George's, Grenada, on Thrusday. - (AFP PHOTO)

A LATE innings blitz by captain Kieron Pollard and a four-wicket haul from Dwayne Bravo led West Indies to a 21-run win over South Africa in the fourth T20 International at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada, on Thursday.

West Indies opener Lendl Simmons cracked 47, but many of the batsmen failed to deliver and the regional team was reduced to 101/6 in the 16th over. Pollard and Fabian Allen then rescued the West Indies innings with the former punishing the South African bowlers.

Pollard ended unbeaten on 51 off 25 balls, a knock which included two fours and five sixes.

Allen, who has contributed at the end of the innings throughout the series, pitched in with 19 not out off 13 deliveries. He struck two fours and one six. Spinners George Linde and Tabraiz Shamsi were the best bowlers for South Africa with 2/16 and 2/13 respectively in their four-over spells.

In reply, South Africa lost wickets regularly and could only muster 146/9 in 20 overs.

Quinton de Kock, like Simmons did for West Indies, tried to hold the top order together with an innings of 60 off 43 balls (six fours, two sixes).

Aiden Markram (20) was the only other batsman to score 20. Bravo did the damage at the end of the innings snatching the last four wickets including the prized wicket of de Kock.

The medium-pacer, who has been outfoxing batsmen with the slower ball this series, ended with 4/19 in four overs. Andre Russell was also among the wickets with 2/30 in four overs.

The series is now tied 2-2 with the final set to take place on Saturday from 2 pm at the same venue.

SUMMARISED SCORES

WEST INDIES 167/6 (20 overs) (Kieron Pollard 51 not out, Lendl Simmons 47, Fabian Allen 19 not out; Tabraiz Shamsi 2/13, George Linde 2/16) vs SOUTH AFRICA 146/9 (20 overs) (Quinton de Kock 60, Aiden Markram 20, Kagiso Rabada 16 not out; Dwayne Bravo 4/19, Andre Russell 2/30) WEST INDIES won by 21 runs