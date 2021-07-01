Normalisation committee holds meeting with TTFA members

TTFA normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad. -

THE normalisation committee (NC) hosted a meeting with the TT Football Association (TTFA) membership to give them an update on recent developments.

According to a media release, "The “State of Play” update meeting was held as part of the NC’s ongoing effort to open communication with the TTFA’s membership on the challenges being experienced daily while running the operations of the TTFA.

"Key issues discussed were, the composition of the $98.5 million debt, poor governance practices and lack of financial controls observed with past administrations. The NC reiterated the difficulties being experienced in navigating football operations and meeting financial commitments during this turbulent health pandemic."

The NC advised that an Annual General Meeting will be scheduled during the fourth quarter of 2021.