Melville-Jack pleased with health protocols for SEA in Tobago

THA Secretary of Education, Innovation and Energy Marslyn Melville-Jack. -

Secretary of Education, Innovation and Energy Marslyn Melville-Jack said she is very pleased with the health regulations that have been implemented at schools in Tobago for the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination.

In Tobago, a total of 1,062 students were enrolled to write the exam.

Speaking with reporters during a visit to the Scarborough Methodist Primary School, Calder Hall, Melville-Jack said: “So far, from what I have observed, all health protocols are being observed.”

Newsday saw the school was equipped with hand sanitisers and infra-red thermometers.

Melville-Jack said the students appeared relaxed and excited about writing the exam.

At Scarborough Methodist, 89 students were enrolled to write the SEA and 29 private candidates.

“So, this centre has the largest number of students.”

Melville-Jack, who spoke briefly to some students, told them she knew there have been some challenges with executing the online curriculum, one of the initiatives implemented by Government to prevent the spread of covid19.

“We understand that we are in a different kind of situation, but with that situation comes creativity.”

She urged the students to rely on the advice of their parents and teachers.

“When they go into the examination room, they should depend of their God for one thing – to help them to recall all that they have learnt. And once they are calm and settled, then tackling the examination becomes a lot easier.”

Melville-Jack also visited St Andrew’s Anglican School, Mason Hall Government Primary School and Moriah Government Primary School.