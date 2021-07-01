Man in viral forklift videos released from custody

MAN AT WORK: A screen-grab from the viral social media video show a man using a forklift to damage a pick-up van. A suspect who was in police custody, was released on Thursday without charge. -

THE man held after videos showing him using a forklift to damage a pick-up van went viral on social media, has been released from police custody.

On Thursday, police confirmed the suspect was released without charge "pending further enquiries."

No further details were given.

The videos which circulated widely on social media and gave birth to several memes and was even the basis for online advertisements for products such as alcoholic drinks and forklift transportation services, show a man using a forklift to damage a blue Ford Ranger.

The owner of the van is a 48-year-old security officer from Barrackpore.

Police said the incident it happened at around 4.20 am at Subrattie Trace in Barrackpore.

Police said the victim, who works at the compound where the video was recorded, parked his van near the front gate around 5 am last week Thursday.

The initial police report said the suspect used the forklift’s blades to pierce the van. He lifted the van about eight feet into the air with the forklift, drove a short distance, then dropped it.

The suspect again lifted the van using the blades and took it across the road, causing the forklift to tilt on its side and dropping the van on the ground. Before leaving the scene, the suspect said: "Aye, I could buy back 1,000 ah dat."