Kerwin John reelected as Tobago Cricket Association boss

KERWIN John's passion to develop Tobago cricket has earned him four unopposed terms as president of the Tobago Cricket Association.

His enthusiasm for the sport is evident as his executive already has two initiatives in place pending lifting of the covid19 restrictions.

Negotiations has already been finalised for an exchange senior and Under-15 cricket series with St Vincent and the Grenadines, along with a T10 cricket competition for the Tobago clubs, which John said is just waiting to be implemented.

John sees the T10 shortened format of the game as being the ideal platform to energise the local players after cricket was dormant on the Island for more than a year due to the covid19 restrictions.

John, who also wears the hat as the second vice-president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board, said he feels a sense of empathy for the promising Tobago youth cricketers who would have lost opportunities to further their careers due to the pandemic.

However he did mention three Tobago players who would have benefitted from his association strategic development process.

Joshua James of Whim, who represented the West Indies team in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup held in South Africa last year, is currently in England playing cricket for second division team Evenwood cricket club in Durham.

James was also drafted by the Jamaica Tallawahs franchise for the forthcoming Caribbean Premier League later in the year.

Batting all-rounder Orlando James, younger brother of Joshua, is part of the West Indies training squad preparing for the 2022 Under-19 cricket World Cup in the Caribbean.

Jahron Alfred of Belle Garden, a genuine all-rounder who plays his club cricket for Roxborough Strikers, is the only Tobago player currently in the national cricket team set-up.

John said, despite the current circumstances, his association has been in close communication with their member clubs.

The association maintains their mandate of monthly meetings done virtually and also promote a virtual panel discussion on the latest developments in local and West Indies cricket.