Face mask fines can now be paid online

FLASHBACK: An officer from the Covid19 Enforcement Unit issues a ticket to a man for not wearing a mask in Goodwood, Tobago back in May. The Judiciary announced that fines for such offences including not wearing a mask in public can now be paid online. FILE PHOTO -

FACE mask fines can now be paid online using the Judiciary’s CourtPay system.

The measure was contained in the Chief Justice’s latest covid19 emergency practice directions which took effect on Thursday.

Payment can be made using credit or debit cards.

All court-ordered compensation and fines, including maintenance, can be paid online, starting July 1.

The time for the payment begins to run from August 3, in the event fines cannot be paid online. Hearings for challenging the $1,000 face mask fines received before June 30, have been further adjourned, starting from October 5 to August 9, 2022, while hearings for tickets issued after July 1, will be the given on the notice when it was issued.

In a statement, the Judiciary said payments can be made on the CourtPay portal on its website, courtpay.ttlawcourts.org

The CourtPay fines and fees portal accepts online credit card and Visa debit card payments and the Judiciary said later this month, it hopes to expand the online payment options to include CourtPay top-up vouchers as a cash payment alternative.

It said information was available on the portal to guide customers on making payments and registering for CourtPay was not required. There is, however, a small fee applied to the payment transaction to cover the cost of processing the payment.

The public can contact the court location that the fine or fixed penalty notice had been issued for assistance.

Customers who cannot recall the details of their fine or are unable to locate the payment record on the payment portal can request direct access to their payment record using the portal’s query tool or by contacting the court via email or telephone using the contact information provided on the portal, the release advised.

CourtPay maintenance customers will continue to have access to the payment interface with access to the full range of payment options. The network of merchants where CourtPay top-up vouchers for making maintenance payments have also been expanded and a full list of agents is available on the portal.