Driver assisting police after man injured in St Ann’s hit-and-run

St Ann's residents, including Newsday reporter Andrew Gioannetti, help an injured Brent Hudson who was hit by a van which sped away on Wednesday night. -

THE DRIVER of a white Nissan Frontier is assisting police with their investigations after a man was badly injured in a hit-and-run incident in St Ann’s on Wednesday night, about half an hour before the start of the curfew.

Just after 8.30 pm, a man identified as Brent Hudson, who lives at Pashley St, Laventille, was standing near the Cascade bridge when he was struck by a van which also hit a pole, then sped off.

Residents and passers by, including this Newsday reporter, stopped to help and comfort Hudson, who was writhing in pain.

Newsday understands an ambulance was called almost immediately after the incident. However, two police vehicles and a doctor arrived before the ambulance and assisted the injured man.

The doctor ensured Hudson, whose hips and lower body were badly damaged, could be safely transported before he was placed on the back of a truck and taken to hospital.

Simultaneously, residents and other bystanders were on the lookout for the van.

While the injured man was being readied for transport, a white Frontier passed by the scene, and was quickly identified as the suspect vehicle.

Police on the scene were alerted and, together with the crowd, quickly pursued and stopped the driver a short distance away.

The driver, a middle-aged man, was ordered to get out of the van, which, on inspection, had considerable damage to the windscreen and bumper.

Newsday heard a police officer say he detected the smell of alcohol from the driver. The driver was sweating and blood was flowing from one side of his head.

The driver denied he was involved and was heard asking, “Why would I pass here if I just hit the man?”

He was put in the back seat of a police vehicle.