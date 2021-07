Dalla Costa triumphs at JITIC Tennis

Trinidad and Tobago's Kale Dalla Costa defeated William McCartney 6-3, 6-0 - Photo by Roger Jacob

KALE DALLA Costa triumphed in his boys mixed division match on Wednesday, as the Boys and Girls Under-14 JITIC competition continued at the Federacion Nacional de Tenis de Guatemala, Guatemala.

Dalla Costa defeated William McCartney 6-3, 6-0.

On the other side of the coin, TT’s Isaiah Boxhill suffered a 6-1, 6-0 trouncing from Costa Rica’s Andres Gerdel. The JITIC tennis tournament will continue on Thursday.