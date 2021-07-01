Curepe man shot dead after argument

Police are continuing enquiries into the murder of a 43-year-old Curepe man on Wednesday night.

They said Daniel Phillip got into an argument with two men on Ramgoolie Trace, Curepe, at around 7.47 pm when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot him several times before running away.

Residents heard the gunshots and called the police.

Members of the St Joseph CID, Northern Division Task Force and homicide investigators visited the area with a district medical officer who declared Phillip dead.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.