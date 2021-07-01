Cops rescue Mayaro girl, 15, detain 2 men in Talparo

Police believe they have foiled the kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, whom they found at an unoccupied house in Talparo on Tuesday.

A police release on Wednesday said officers detained two men in the rescue operation.

The men, 30 and 33, are from San Fernando and Arima respectively.

The girl, from Mayaro, is in the care of the police Child Protection Unit (CPU).

Police said that at 2 pm on Tuesday, they got a tipoff about a possible kidnapping involving three suspects and a girl.

Police from the Northern Division Intelligence Team staged a search that resulted in the rescue at a house at Talparo Main Road.

The two suspects were being interrogated by Maloney and Arima police.