Chinese Embassy gives Port of Spain $60,000 in hampers

Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez -

The Port of Spain City Corporation has received a $60,000 hamper donation from the Chinese Embassy to help residents affected by covid19 constraints.

During the city council's monthly meeting at City Hall on Wednesday, mayor Joel Martinez said Chinese ambassador Fang Qiu made the donation days ago.

Martinez said, “In times like this is when we show our true colours; colours indicate that we are people that feel for the ones who are less fortunate. We understand the difficult times and how stressful it could be with young ones with empty bellies and hungry mouths.

"And it is at that time we have asked for others to lend a hand. And we have had good corporate citizenry and good relations that come with open arms with help.”

He thanked the Chinese Embassy and encouraged others to assist in any way they can.

“We can’t do it alone. We need the help of people and organisation. It is not only a difficult period for Trinidad and Tobago, but throughout the world. We are looking after the citizens we can help, as best as we can.”

On Wednesday morning, Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed distributed 150 hampers which were also donated by the Chinese Embassy.